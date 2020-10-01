Keep your farm clean and sanitised with Rotorua's leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services.

Servicing farms across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, Rotorua’s leading business and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services are ideal for keeping your farm clean.

“Keeping the farm shed, barns and other livestock buildings clean is key in maintaining a healthy herd and helping the farm stay in profit,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Dirt, mould and bacteria can steadily build-up in a dairy shed or barn. On straw, steel or concrete floors, those little bacteria can cause serious health issues for both livestock and humans. With a professional clean, you can efficiently decrease the possibility of infection and disease.

Kiwi farmers gave a lot on their plate right now, so having a cleaned and sanitised shed will also “help in the prevention of ongoing hoof problems and will also help keeps tails and udders clean,” adds Johnny.

The team at Exterior Washing services understand the importance of keeping the farm clean, so they have chosen high-quality products and have a proven cleaning system that cleans the environment thoroughly and will also minimise the chances of infection.

By hiring professional, such as the friendly experts at Exterior Washing Services, to do a complete wash down and sanitisation of the farm sheds, you can save a lot of time and hassle, so you can focus on the day to day management of your farm. “Having a deep clean and sanitation will cut down on future cleaning time, so you can spend less time shovelling out manure and more time growing your business,” advises Johnny.

Ideal for Waikato and Bay of Plenty businesses, Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

