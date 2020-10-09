Motorised Blinds Can Now Be Voice Controlled With Home Automation

With so many advancements in technology and the popularily growing with home automation systems, you can now make your window blinds voice controlled with home automation systems!

Motorised blinds are operated through a simple remote control that raises or lowers your window blinds. They offer more convenience and reliability because you don’t need to control them with chains, tilt wands or cords. Unlike traditional window blinds, you use a remote control to operate your motorised blinds.

How Motorised Blinds Work

The use of motorised blinds allows for increasing the longevity of the window treatments. When you use motorised shades, you avoid pulling and tugging of your blinds. Otherwise, pulling and tugging can cause significant damage to your window treatments, and you may lose the hardware of your blinds.

How to Connect Motorised Blinds to Smart Assistants

By connecting your motorised blinds to smart assistants like Google Home, Apple’s Siri, and Amazon Alexa, your blinds become smart or voice-controlled motorised blinds. For instance, you can control the blinds with your voice using a device powered by a smart assistant.

If you have the Amazon Echo, for example, you can create a remarkable smart home and automate a wide range of tasks within you home, like setting your thermostat, switching lights on and off, starting a coffee machine, monitoring your CCTV system, and automating your motorised blinds.

Learn more on motorised blinds and how they can connect to your automation system.