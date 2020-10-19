Top five ways to increase productivity for your business with New Zealand-wide accounting specialists Tutbury & Associates Limited.

Productivity is one of the key elements of a successful business. New Zealand’s premier accounting professionals - Tauranga-based Tutbury & Associates Limited - have shared their top five ways to boost productivity in your business.

Flexible Working Hours

Making all your employees stick to the same work schedule regardless of job or company needs can negatively affect company productivity. “By giving your staff freedom and some flexibility with their working hours you can enhance productivity, build loyalty and boost morale,” says Kelly Tutbury, Accountant and Managing Director at Tutbury & Associates Limited. Giving your staff the option to work from home also can improve productivity.

Task Management Software

If your team is working from multiple locations or have members working from home, look at task management and communication apps to help your team work together effectively. “These programmes can save everyone the time of having to go back and forth on emails,” says Kelly. By utilising the power of these tools, business owners can enhance productivity and cut costs.

Automation

Automate all the tasks you can. In the long run it will cut costs as well as increase business efficiency. When assessing what automation tools you need to add to your business, look at manual and time-consuming processes your business uses. “Automating repetitious tasks saves your employees time and allows them to focus on more productive tasks that will grow your business,” says Kelly.

Batch Your Emails

Always feel like you are drowning in emails? One way to be more productive with your email is to ‘batch’ them two times a day. You do this by checking emails first thing in the morning and clear your inbox to zero. You then close your email and don’t reopen it till late in the afternoon and catch up with everything. This batching of work will make you get through your emails a lot faster and gives you time to work on important projects.

Take Breaks

Working non-stop is not only bad for your health but it is also decreases productivity. Keeping your employees busy 24/7 will create fatigue. Taking 10- to 15-minutes after completing a big task breaks allow your team to recharge and then feel rejuvenated when they tackle work again.

About Tutbury & Associates Limited:

Tutbury & Associates Limited has worked hard to build their reputation for excellent customer service by working interactively with their clients and making sure that their clients get value for money. They are ideal for tradespeople or anyone who wants to grow their business.

