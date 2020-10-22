New Zealand Partnership Visas

A partner visa is a visa that allows the partner or spouse of a New Zealand resident or citizen to visit, move to, and live in New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand uses different qualification criteria for partnership-based visas grounded on the resident or temporary visa classification. Depending on your circumstances, you may have several visa alternatives.

If you have met a partner while in New Zealand and want to remain in the country with them, or if you want to migrate to New Zealand with your partner from another country who has a visa, you may be able to do so by applying to Immigration New Zealand. Even if you are not yet wed to your partner, the New Zealand de facto partner visa may still be suitable.

If you have any more questions or require clarification on any area of the partnership-based visa application, get in touch with the team at Malcolm Pacific for expert assistance.