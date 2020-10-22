What is CRO?



CRO stands for Conversion Rate Optimisation. It involves website analysis and various forms of testing. For the purpose of converting website visits/views into actions, such as a sale, signing up to a newsletter or downloading their app. Making the people who visit your site actually do something you want them to while they are there, rather than look and leave.



The goal is to find what works for each company or site, and their customers, to encourage viewers to complete a purchase/action after they view. So we will look at what their customers are like, what they want, and what will motivate them to complete that action.



It might be something like changing the call to action. There could be an issue with website usability which is preventing people going down the sales/conversion funnel. It could be that the design is not appealing to the market they are trying to attract, so there needs to be design and graphic work done. There are so many strategies that can be implemented, but the goal is to find the right ones, that will have the most effect for each specific company and their target market.



You can run a variety of tests to determine weaknesses in the site, and suggest improvements. As well as to determine which online sales strategies will work best for the target market and type of product. It is mostly a tool for increasing online sales, however improving CRO on a site can help with in store sales as well. If potential customers are going to the site to find information and prices, and find what they are looking for, they are more likely to buy.



It is also useful for sites wanting more customer interaction or increased popularity, and for better customer experiences. Your brand image is also protected through CRO. Because it assesses customer experiences on your site as well. This is done so that they have a better experience, and are not put off from returning to your site by something small like slow loading pages, hard to navigate menu’s or broken links. As much as you are trying to draw customers into a sale, you are also trying to make sure they are not drawn away/put off from your site before they get to the point of deciding to make a purchase.



