New TIDD Crane Dealer for Tidd Ross Todd (TRT)

This dealer appointment replaces the previous dealer arrangement with WATM. TRT will support South Australia with experienced local service agents, RMB Service Group, maintaining TIDD Crane’s Australia wide support network.

“We are pleased to be working with Robert Smith and the team at Ronco.” says Bruce Carden, TRT’s director of sales and innovation. “This is a strategic decision to enable the continued growth of the TIDD Crane in WA, especially within the Mining and Infrastructure sectors, with a company that has experience with Pick and Carry Cranes, extensive industry knowledge unique to WA and a high standard of after sales support and service. Ronco’s values align closely to TRT’s and we are looking forward to working closely together.”

Robert Smith, managing director of Ronco agrees, “Ronco has been a rebuild and service centre for pick and carry cranes for many years, including designing and building our own bespoke Pick and Carry. But we have never had a quality Pick and Carry Crane in this class to offer. So, to partner TRT with the Tidd product is a great opportunity. We already have an extensive range of cranes and the TIDD just finishes the line up with outstanding quality, safety and commitment by the TRT team.

Bruce adds, “As an OEM manufacturer, we want to ensure that TIDD Crane customers are supported and that they can still retain a relationship with TRT, the Crane OEM. Ronco are that collaborative and committed partner that we know will deliver on this promise.”

Based in Perth, Ronco support the Construction and Mining sectors with crane and equipment sales, service, repairs and parts. They have 12 factory trained crane technicians to support customers. Robert adds “The commitment of TRT to their customers and product support is unmatched. TRT are investing in sending a technician for a number of weeks, including quarantine, for hands on training where all other OEM’s are conducting video training through COVID.”

TRT launched the first TIDD Crane in 2014 with the TIDD PC25. After extensive industry and expert consultation, TRT launched the TIDD PC28 in May 2019. TRT are now one of the only crane manufacturers left in Australasia and the only road vehicle manufacturer in New Zealand.

About TRT

TRT - Tidd Ross Todd Limited and TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd is a privately owned family business, operating more 50 years (est. 1967).

Key manufacturing facilities and head office is in Hamilton, New Zealand, with branches and warehouse facilities in Auckland and Christchurch. TRT’s Australian operations are based in Murarrie Brisbane, Queensland. TRT operates throughout Australia, New Zealand, PNG and the South Pacific.

Certified under ISO 9001:2015, TRT has around 210 employees working within four integrated businesses; manufacturing, truck and trailer parts, mechanical truck service and repairs, and crane sales, crane service and parts. TRT service the construction, infrastructure, mining, defence and transport industries.

With purpose-built facilities in NZ and Australia, TRT continues strong growth in both markets with a range of locally designed and manufactured product and manage growing network of parts and service support for a broad range of customers

www.trtaustralia.com.au

www.trt.co.nz

About Ronco

The Ronco Group is a West Australian crane service company specialising in structural repairs, major overhauls, new and used sales, servicing and repairs. Ronco offers complete solutions to the owners and purchasers of all manner of plant and equipment.

Ronco carry a number of crane and machinery brands including TIDD Crane, Sany Crawlers, Rough Terrain and All Terrain Cranes, excavators and mini excavators, HYVA truck loader cranes and material handling equipment and Scheuerle equipment. Ronco stock and supply genuine spare parts for these brands and more.

Services and capabilities include, procurement of non-mainstream equipment, design and manufacture capability, large maintenance and repairs facility and plant storage yard, EPA approved steam cleaning services, abrasive blasting facilities, disposal of old plant and machinery and short term dry hire including cranes, gensets, compressors, lifting equipment and more.

Ronco is an award-winning crane and equipment specialist. They have won an Engineers Choice Award for the design of R6000 crane (First in the Southern Hemisphere) and have obtained five CICA Gold Plate’s for rebuilds on Pick & Carry Cranes.

www.ronco.cm.au