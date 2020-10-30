Launch Party for SHARED - Tauranga's Newest Co-working Offices and Workspaces

Shared Workspaces (SHARED) will be celebrating at their Launch Party on Thursday 5th November at the Smart Business Centre, 65 Chapel Street in Tauranga.

SHARED welcomes visitors to drop in and view the available workspaces; envision the new offices under construction and discover more about future SHARED developments.

More businesses in Tauranga are exploring viable alternatives to the traditional office. Cooperative working hubs aren’t a new concept, but the impact of Covid19 altering our work patterns has accelerated demands for more local, flexible and cooperative services.

Shared Workspaces provide varying options to businesses upsizing/downsizing; start-ups; corporates providing remote employees with an office; organisations requiring a fixed address; and individuals who are more productive within an office environment.

“Shared Workspaces offers a complete range of working spaces from office suites, full/part time desks through to casual spaces. Our main priority is to provide flexible options from informal membership’s right through to fixed office spaces that can be designed by the occupying company. Shared meeting, training and board rooms are available for hire to help Members control their overheads and expenses. Currently we are extending SHARED at Chapel Street, developing in Papamoa and negotiating offices in Hamilton so there are also opportunities for investors,” says Tony Snow, Founder of Shared Workspaces.

Although it is predominantly a business hub, SHARED is also available to the wider community.

“We are an important part of Tauranga’s business community and we believe in promoting our community’s rich history at SHARED. We want to connect local people so the meetings rooms are also available for community events,” Snow.

Shared Workspaces is delighted to hold their launch party in the Smart Business Centre (soon to be renamed Commercial House) with their invited guests.

Share the past, share the present and create a SHARED future.

About SHARED:

Shared Workspace provides flexible office and co-working spaces. They provide a variety of office spaces to suit every type of business requirement: options range from hot/permanent desks, small offices right up to big office spaces.

