The America's Cup and APEC were supposed to be a boom for the Auckland tourist sector in 2021. However with APEC now being religated to a virtual hosting event, it'll no doubt be morre of a boom for video confrencing ccmpanies than it will be for luxury hotels in Auckland. Until international travel is unrestricted things are going to be tough for the Hotel sector. 2021 should have been the best year imaginable with pretty much every bed in Auckland booked up at almost any price. But it now looks like the America's Cup will be an event for New Zealanders. Auckland's Waterfront hotels will be hoping for plenty of guests coming from around New Zealand to see the action on the water. Whether this will be enough to fill all of the new capacity coming on stream remains to be seen. Park Hyatt, Travelodge, The Hotel Britomart and QT Auckland are all new hotels that will be open and would have been expecting to be instantly fully booked. No doubt this will put considerable downward pressure on hotel rooms in Auckland, which while not g=reat for hoteliers, will be a welcome development for anyone planning a romantic night in an Auckland City Hotel. It should also result in plenty of deals for anyone looking for activities in Auckland.