Spring clean your business with Rotorua's leading commercial and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

With spring well and truly here, now is the perfect time to give your business a spring clean says Rotorua’s leading business and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Commercial grade pressure washing cleans the dirt, grime and mould off of the stone and brick exterior walls and floors of your building. “Pressure washing is an effective way to give your building a deep clean, especially if it’s made from porous materials,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Pressure washing will give your commercial building an instant face lift and brighten up the exterior of your building and make it look more inviting to potential customers and clients.

Removing leaves and debris that have built up over autumn and winter in your gutter will you’re your building look cleaner and tidier but also avoids possible blockages. “A clogged gutter will direct water down in the wrong path which can damage your building,” adds Johnny.

Moss, mould, lichen and algae is both unattractive and unhealthy. Exterior Washing Services offer exterior moss and mould treatment on commercial roofs across the Waikato and Bay Of Plenty.

Exterior Washing Services has a strong focus on providing excellent customer satisfaction and can restore roofs, walls paving, concrete and other hard surfaces to near original condition.

Ideal for both commercial buildings such as schools, hotels, motels, industrial areas, gas stations, clinics and more, Exterior Washing Services are centrally based in Rotorua so they are ready and equipped with the right tools and experience to provide excellent cleaning service to the entire Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

Ideal for Waikato and Bay of Plenty businesses, Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

