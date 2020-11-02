Loansmart Talk Rental Bond Loans

AUCKLAND

Loansmart explain that if you need to get into some new accommodation but don’t really have enough to put the bond together, a Rental Bond Loan will give you the three to four weeks in advance, not to mention the moving costs. As they say, it all adds up for sure.

To satisfy a new landlord to secure a property Loansmart’s rental bond loans are the answer, as with their rental bond loans and moving loans, you could have the funds you need within hours. As they say, “We know moving house can be very stressful. That’s why our application process can be completed within five minutes and funds can be deposited to your account within hours if accepted”.

Similarly, if you’re in business and looking to move into a new commercial property, Loansmart can also help in these circumstances, so whatever you need, you can apply online and the Loansmart team will see what they can do for you. For instance, they have a few basic tips on residential tenancy bonds at the start of a tenancy.

Tenants and landlords should do a thorough property inspection together at the start of the tenancy. They should then complete and sign the property inspection report, which is part of the tenancy agreement. They should also complete and sign the bond lodgement form if the landlord is charging a bond.

Also, if you’re a landlord you must lodge the bond within 23 working days of receiving it. Not doing this is an unlawful act and you could be required to pay a penalty. Similarly, if you’re a tenant you should contact your landlord to check the bond has been lodged (if you don’t receive a letter within six weeks confirming your bond has been lodged) budget for the bond being four weeks’ rent (although it might be less).

So, for outstanding customer service, and for more information on personal loans NZ, online loan applications NZ and debt consolidation loans please go to https://www.loansmart.co.nz.