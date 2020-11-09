Dementia Care & Support In New Zealand

If one of your loved ones has received the diagnosis that they have dementia it can be a challenging time trying to figure out how you can best support them. Geneva Healthcare has released an informative guide on Dementia Care that will help you navigate the situation. It covers what dementia is, how you can care for someone with dementia, the challenges you may face and the support options available to you.

The article states that Dementia is an umbrella term, used to describe a set of symptoms that affect how well our brains work. According to Alzheimer's New Zealand, the most common form of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. It can be different for everyone but common symptoms include changes in memory, personality, behaviour, thinking and emotions.

Geneva Healthcare believes getting professional dementia support has many benefits. It can give the family and person living with dementia reassurance that the support provided is of high quality and done by a professional that is trained and qualified to look after people with dementia. Geneva Healthcare offers 24/7 wraparound support that gives real choice, real care and real peace of mind to everyone.

