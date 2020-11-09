Disability Support Services in New Zealand

<p>A disability is any condition of the body or mind that makes it more difficult for the person with the condition to do common activities and interact normally with the world around them.</p> <p>A Disability is something that happens when people with impairments face barriers in society; it is society that disables us, not our impairments, this is the thing all disabled people have in common. It is something that happens when the world we live in has been designed by people who assume that everyone is the same. That is why a non-disabling society is important to the vision of <a href="https://www.genevahealth.com/find-support/flexible-disability-injury-support/">New Zealand Disability Support</a>.</p> <p>Every human being is a unique individual. Even if we have the same impairment as someone else, we will experience different opportunities and barriers because of where we live and how we are treated by those around us. The time and context in our lives when we may acquire our impairment(s) also informs what barriers or opportunities we may experience. <a href="https://www.genevahealth.com/find-support/flexible-disability-injury-support/">Disability support services</a> are a range of support services that help individuals with impairments and strives to provide them with equal opportunities.</p> <p>DOES <a href="https://www.genevahealth.com/">GENEVA HEALTHCARE</a> OFFER REGIONAL INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY CARE? </p> <p>Yes, they do. They provide support to anyone over the age of 16 who has a disability requiring <a href="https://www.genevahealth.com/find-support/in-home-help-elderly-care-services/">residential support</a> in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Rotorua region. Their service includes 24/7 residential support and access to day services. We can support people with a disability to live independently in a place they can call home.</p>