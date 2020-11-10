Sick of the TAB? There's a new website that compares New Zealand's best betting sites

If you’re looking for better odds, bigger bonuses, and more sports to bet on then look no further, Stockholm-based iGaming affiliate company, Leadstar Media, recently announced the launch of a new bookmaker comparison site that ranks and compares New Zealand’s best betting sites.

My Betting Sites NZ was launched in August and became Leadstar’s first website in Australasia.

The goal of the website is to review and rank betting sites in New Zealand in an effort to help facilitate Kiwi punters' choices and make their betting experience fun and easy.

My Betting Sites NZ features over ten betting sites that are legal to use in New Zealand, with more being added on a regular basis. The site provides its users with information about where to find, and how to claim, betting site bonuses like sign up offers and free bets, as well as where to find the best new betting sites, live betting sites and betting sites for different sports like football, rugby, NBA, cricket, horse racing and more.

Interestingly, My betting Sites NZ does not promote the TAB NZ as one of New Zealand’s top betting sites. This is because their betting experts have found that the TAB often has worse odds, smaller bonuses and fewer sports to bet on than other international betting sportsbooks like Bet365, Betway, 888sport.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic leading to the postponement and cancellation of major sports events in New Zealand and around the world, the New Zealand betting industry is growing, and in particular, the demand for quality online bookmakers is increasing.

Leadstar Media hopes to capitalize on this increase in demand in New Zealand with My Betting Sites NZ. In the next few years, they are also looking to launch new products in Australia, Finland, Hungary and Spain, as well as in additional countries around the world.