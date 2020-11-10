Betting Sites That Accept PayPal - Ultimate guide to PayPal bookmakers in New Zealand

Article first published on: https://mybettingsites.com/nz/articles/betting-sites-that-accept-paypal

Our Kiwi betting experts have compared and reviewed every single New Zealand bookmaker that accepts PayPal to help you choose the PayPal betting site that is right for you.

If you're looking for bookmakers that accept PayPal in New Zealand then you've come to the right place!

It may not be a long list, but the two betting sites below accept New Zealand players and offer PayPal as a deposit and withdrawal method.

PAYPAL BETTING SITES

Ladbrokes - Daily Promotions & Top Sign-Up Bonus

Sportsbet - Best NZ & AUS Racing Site

Both Ladbrokes and Sportsbet are based in Australia and as such, they are top betting sites when it comes to New Zealand and Australia sports and racing betting.

For more information about PayPal sports betting in New Zealand continue reading. Below you'll also find out more about using PayPal on both Ladbrokes and Sportsbet.

PAYPAL BETTING

✅ PayPal Betting: The Good News

The good news is that two of the best New Zealand Betting Sites accept PayPal for deposits and withdrawals.

PayPal makes getting money in, and out, of your betting account easy and fast which means that you can get back to placing your bets and making sweet dollar bills.

Another big plus is that Ladbrokes gives new Kiwi punters a choice of three sign-up bonuses:

200% matched deposit up to $120

100% matched deposit up to $260

100% matched racing bet up to $250

To claim one of these offers simply click on the green 'Visit Ladbrokes' button above and create your free account.

❌ PayPal Betting: The Bad News

The most obvious downside to the betting sites that accept PayPal in New Zealand is that there are only two of them.

Another drawback about Ladbrokes and Sportsbet is that they are based in Australia which means that they only offer Australian Dollars. This means that any deposits and withdrawals that you make will have a small currency fee associated.

Your New Zealand dollars will be converted automatically but this is still a tad annoying considering all of the other betting sites that we feature on our site have New Zealand dollars available for Kiwis.

However, if you have an Australian bank account or Australian dollars, you don't need to worry.

Despite what you may read elsewhere online, PayPal is only available to New Zealanders on Australian based betting sites that use AUD, not on New Zealand Betting Sites that offer NZD.

One of the other downsides is that Sportsbet does not have a specific welcome bonus for Kiwis. Instead, they give new Zealand punters weekly free bets, bonuses and other promotions. These offers are about as lucrative as they get but we still appreciate the betting site bonuses that other New Zealand betting sites give Kiwis.

BOOKMAKERS THAT ACCEPT PAYPAL

The following bookmakers accept PayPal and are available for New Zealanders to use.

Note that both of these betting sites are based in Australia so while they accept New Zealand players, all PayPal payments will be automatically converted to Australian Dollars.

Unfortunately, there are no betting sites in New Zealand that offer PayPal and New Zealand dollars due to PayPal's restrictions in New Zealand.

#1 PAYPAL BETTING SITE

Ladbrokes

✅ Accepts PayPal

Not only does Ladbrokes offer Kiwi punters the option of using PayPal for all of their betting deposits and withdrawals but they also have the top sign-up bonus of any New Zealand betting site out there. Kiwis' first deposits will either be matched 200% up to $120 or 100% up to $260. On top of this Ladbrokes is one of the worlds oldest, and safest bookies, and because they are based in Australia they have an awesome selection of New Zealand racing and sports odds at competitive prices.

#2 PAYPAL BETTING SITE

Sportsbet

✅ Accepts PayPal

Sportsbet is another top option for all your New Zealand racing and sports bets. Sportsbet may not advertise a sign-up bonus (due to Australian law), however, they do offer plenty of weekly promotions including Bonus Bets, Power Plays, Early Payout Offers, Million Dollar Tipping and Multi Bonuses. Sportsbet's racing section also has an extensive statistics and tips section for all NZ and Australian races. Sportsbet is Australia's favourite bookmaker and its no wonder given all these great features, and the fact that they accept PayPal as a payment method.

HOW TO USE PAYPAL ON BETTING SITES

PayPal is undoubtedly the most popular eWallet when it comes to making online payments, and receiving online deposits, whether you are shopping, betting, or doing anything money-related online.

Using PayPal on the New Zealand betting sites that accept it is simple and painless.

To use PayPal on a sports betting site you will need to:

Sign-up with one of the two PayPal betting site son this page

Go to the Deposit/Payment Section and select PayPal as a deposit method

Enter your desired deposit amount (you will then be transferred to the PayPal log-in page)

Log-in to you PayPal account and approve the payment

Easy as!

The process for withdrawing from a betting site using PayPal is basically the same. Just select how much you want to withdraw, choose PayPal as your withdrawing account and then confirm.

In general, deposits are instant and withdraws are also very quick (although in some cases they will take up to 48 hours).

OVERVIEW: PAYPAL BETTING SITES IN NEW ZEALAND

Pros of using PayPal on NZ Betting Sites ✅

Trusted and Secure

Simple interface

Withdrawals and deposits are almost instant

Cons of using PayPal on NZ Betting Sites ❌

Small foreign currency conversion fees

Only offered by two NZ bookies

Verdict

We think both Ladbrokes and Sportsbet are great options for New Zealanders looking for betting sites that accept PayPal payments.

We put Ladbrokes in 1st place because they have a great sign-up bonus but Sportsbet's weekly bonuses and promotions made this decision a tough one.

Being Australian bookmakers, we think that both of these sites are great for Australasian horse racing and sports betting.

If you're looking for a New Zealand bookmaker that accepts PayPal, we recommend Ladbrokes