The Menagerie is back in 2021!

The Menagerie Variety Show returns to the Opera House for 2021

Serving up sparkle and spectacle at the Opera House, The Menagerie Variety Show is back for 2021!

The Menagerie Variety Show is back at the Wellington Opera House on Saturday 13 February for a fabulous fourth year. Bursting at the seams with talent, this year's show is going to be live entertainment like you've never seen before.

Hosted by Susie Ferguson, this is a variety show with a Kiwi twist, celebrating the exceptional artists that live right here in Aotearoa.

This stand out night will take you on a wild ride through laughter to awe, contemplation to delight culminating in an exciting finale. Forget Netflix and chill this Valentine's day, why not captivate and thrill your significant other?

Expect incredible acrobats, glamorous burlesque, contemporary dance and an operatic collaboration, Māori performing arts, sensational drag, world class comedy and variety entertainers, topped off with something a little bit kooky... amongst much more. Other specialty acts for the night will include poetry, music and circus.

In these turbulent times, now more than ever we need live performance. Producer Rachel Rouge says that,"part of the Menagerie kaupapa is to step up to challenges, create, collaborate and stay unique. Now is the time for us to step up and showcase local legends from across many genres of performance, on one of the most sought after stages in Wellington".

Come and explore the wonderful, oddly compelling and completely unforgettable world of The Menagerie.

The Menagerie Variety show is R16 and contains: spicy language, puns, side boob and butt cheeks.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/event/2400578DBC0032A6

____

What: The Menagerie Variety Show

When: Saturday the 13th of February 2020, doors 7:30pm, show 8pm, end 10:30pm

Where: Wellington Opera House, 111 Manners Street, Te Aro Wellington

How much: $50, $60 & $68 plus ticket fees

Restrictions: R16 and contains: spicy language, puns, side boob and butt cheeks.

Who: https://themenagerie.co.nz/performers/



