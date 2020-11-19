TIDA Award for NZ Design and Build Company

Design Builders Waikato is the proud recipient of a Trends International Design Awards 2020 award for an innovative New York loft-style home in Hamilton.

The Trends International Design Awards (TIDAs) is a coveted event by Trends, a resource for home design ideas through print, digital, and online media. The team at Design Builders Waikato was not only thrilled to be a part of the event but to win an award for their large family home build with spectacular views over the Waikato River.

Design Builders CEO Andrew Price said the team was ecstatic to be recognised among New Zealand’s best when it came to the design and build process of unique homes.

“The Design Builders Waikato team worked extremely hard on this project, including Jeff Marra and his team, and our in-house design team and interior designer, Emma Fenwick and Paula Waterhouse. We can’t wait for people to see it in person at the open viewings.”

The award-winning show home was designed with New York loft living in mind, but also with the surroundings of both the Waikato River and natural riverside fauna. The design and build team worked with the clients to construct a large family home that offered northern sun, outdoor flow, and innovative use of large open spaces.

They also had to work through challenges such as geotechnical restrictions and steep embankments, but the result was a two-storey home with clever engineered foundations and exquisite styling from top to bottom.

The ground floor of 22 Riverpoint Glade consists of a master wing with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, a double-height kitchen, living and dining area, and colonial bars for authenticity. On the second floor, homeowners can benefit from three bedrooms, a second living area, a study nook, and seamless flow from one storey to the next.

The Design Builders Waikato team also left no stone unturned in creating perfection on the home’s exterior. Recycled brick, cedar, and trough metal were used to carry on the unique New York loft-style theme, while there is also an outdoor entertainment area with a built-in fireplace, cabinetry, and a beautiful Waikato River backdrop.

See the award-winning home in the flesh at 22 Riverpoint Glade, Hamilton. Open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 pm – 4 pm. Contact Jeff Marra on 027 488 00 44 or email jeff.marra@designbuilders.co.nz for a private viewing appointment.

If you would like to know more about Design Builders, visit www.designbuilders.co.nz, use the online contact form, phone 0800 456 456, or visit their YouTube channel here.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over a quarter of a century of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.