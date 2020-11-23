Pedlars Motel is Paeroa's leading stylish and comfortable accommodation provider.

Nestled right beside the world-famous Hauraki Rail Trail, Pedlars Motel is Paeroa’s premier accommodation choice for all types of traveller.

The award-winning Pedlars Motel offers a range of spacious and stylish accommodation options for those travelling in the Thames Valley and Coromandel.

Stay, relax and enjoy contemporary luxury styled accommodation with genuine service and real Kiwi hospitality.

With something to suit everyone needs, Pedlars Motel features 12 deluxe and well-appointed studio units, including two accessible units and two superior equipped family units.

All units are serviced daily and have private high-quality en-suite facilities, kitchenette in studios, and full kitchen in Family Units, digital Sky TV, and each unit is fully air-conditioned.

Dedicated to providing first-class customer service, the friendly and professional staff at Pedlars Motel will roll out the welcome mat and will make every effort to accommodate all your travel needs, making your visit to their slice of the country comfortable and memorable.

No matter your travel plans, Pedlars Motel is the perfect place to base yourself due to its central location and close proximity to many of the region’s activities.

With no shortage of things to see and do, Pedlars Motel is your gateway to experience the best of the region such as the Hauraki River Trail, trout fishing, The Cheese Barn, river cruises, Bullswool Farm Park and much more!

Just a short drive from Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga, Pedlars Motel can also host conferences. The purpose-built conference room can be tailored to suit any conference, event, board meeting, corporate retreat or function for up to 30 people. Make sure you take advantage of the all-inclusive package can include accommodation, venue and catering.

Ideal for families, couples, corporate travellers and independent travellers, next time you are in Paeroa make sure you make Pedlars Motel your first choice in accommodation.

Contact Pedlars Motel

https://www.pedlarsmotel.nz/

07 862 8788

2A Arney St, Paeroa, Thames Valley, New Zealand

https://www.facebook.com/pedlarsmotel

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA