Chemical and fuel safety on farms with New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

Farmers use a wide range of hazardous substances in their daily work to increase productivity and grow high-quality produce. Many of these chemicals and fuel are dangerous to people, animals and the environment, so they must be handled, used and stored with care says New Zealand’s leading farm consultants, AgSafe NZ.

Farmers should take extreme care when storing, transporting, using and disposing of chemicals. “This not only to ensure their own safety but the safety of their neighbour’s and the environment,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

Anyone using agricultural chemicals needs to have undergone appropriate training to use both the chemical and any equipment required for the application. Make sure the decanting and mixing area is well ventilated and always wear recommended protective clothing.

It is absolutely critical that you check the label and safety data sheet of all chemicals and fuels that are farm to find out:

If the substance is poisonous (toxic), and how poisonous it is.

How to protect yourself, your staff and anyone.

First aid actions.

What effects the chemical will have on the environment.

How to stop impacts on the environment.

“All chemicals need to be treated with extreme caution and only ever used according to the instructions,” adds Jim. Vapours or direct exposure to certain chemicals can lead to a negative health effect.

The safe storage of agrichemicals should always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for correct storage and should be stored locked, well-ventilated shed with floors that can contain spills. “Separate different classes of chemicals to avoid reactions and store animal feeds, seeds and fertilisers away from other chemicals to avoid contamination,” advises Jim.

When transporting agrichemicals, the chemicals need to be separated from any food, water, animal feeds, seeds and fertilisers. Drums of agricultural chemicals are not transported in enclosed cabins with any driver and passengers.

Don’t forget to have written record of the chemicals you are moving as well as taking protective gear along with you.

