Wise Move - A Wise Way of Finding Moving Companies for Any of Your Moving Needs

If you’re in need of someone to help you with your moving needs, you would most probably go to Google to look to do an online search for a moving company. Doing this, you will find tons of moving company and you have to go through each of their websites for you to get quotes. This way of searching can take you up a lot of your time that should be spent in getting your stuff ready for the move.

A platform like Wise Move can help you save hours of research and being on the phone to find the best mover to do your moving job. This company is a marketplace of NZ’s trusted moving companies and individual and small movers that can help you with any moving needs you have.

How does Wise Move Works?

Depending on your moving needs, may it be home move, piano move or car transport, you can submit a listing on Wise Move platform. In the online form, you will have to indicate the details of your moving job – item/s to move, collection/delivery date and location, and other important details of the moving, as well as your email address and contact number.

Once you submit your request, it will then be viewed by registered moving companies and movers within the platform. You will begin to receive quotes from transport providers who will compete to get your moving job. This is all within the Wise Move platform.

You won’t have to worry about exposing your contact information to all these transport providers and getting a bunch of calls and emails. Your contact information is kept hidden and you will only receive notification from Wise Move itself, telling you that you have received quotes from carriers.

How the Quotes Are Kept Lower?

This platform has an extensive network of NZ’s local and national transport providers. All these transport providers will bid to be hired by you to do the moving job. When there’s a competition for your job, you will get a competitive price as well!

Also, most of the movers are already on the road, looking for other moving jobs to fill in their trucks and trailer or looking for backloads, so the price is lower because you won’t have to pay for the entire cost of the transport.

Can the Movers be Trusted?

All Wise Move moving companies and the individual must submit an identity document and verify their phone number and email address before being allowed to operate on the platform. Communication is kept within the platform, so it is documented.

Customers are encouraged to leave feedback every job completion, to help other customers check how a particular company does a moving job. It is also a way to keep the carriers respectful and accountable to the customers.