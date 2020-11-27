4 Crucial Cleaning Hacks for Disabled People

Having difficulty performing home cleaning due to disability limitations?

You are not alone. Whether you are going through a temporary disability or living with a permanent disability, you share the same sentiments with plenty of our customers at Urban care.

That is why aside from offering our cleaning services in Auckland and referring excellent social workers to all Kiwi residents, we provide effective and foolproof tips! Read through to learn more about the cleaning hacks you can do.

Hack #1: Lightweight vacuums over high-power vacuums

No matter your disability, carrying heavy high-power vacuums around can be troublesome.

To avoid unnecessary accidents, get yourself a lightweight vacuum that is easy-to-use, does not occupy a lot of storage, and easy to carry around the house.

Vacuuming is manual work. Make it easier for you with a lightweight vacuum.

Now, you might be thinking a lightweight vacuum may not be as efficient as a heavy, high-power vacuum. Yes, that is correct but you have to put your own safety first. Having an injury on top of your disability can make things worse for you.

If you feel that vacuuming is still too intense for you, clean areas in your home day by day. Take it easy and slowly.

Hack #2: Search for dusters with extendable handle

There is nothing more frustrating than being unable to reach nooks and crannies when dusting.

We always advise our customers to keep an extendable handle near them or within reach. For days that you feel the need to dust your home, you will no longer feel incapacitated because there are tools that will make your life easy.

While dusters today come with extendable hands, the length is limited as well as its capacity to be steady when reaching high places. If it is impossible for you to reach them, know who to call. Referral and cleaning services agencies can provide you with efficient service for the time you will be needing it the most.

Hack #3: Leave it to cleaning agents and products

Any house cleaning product you use that you leave on for more than 5 minutes should perfectly do the job for you.

Dishes? Hot soak it for 10 minutes and all you have to do rinse and dry them!

Dirty stove? Squeeze lemon and add baking soda on top, leave on for 15 minutes then wipe with a clean washable cloth. No more scrubbing. No more repeat soaking process. Just clean and spotless stove.

If you are having trouble creating homemade products, go for organic ones in the store. Many local shops across New Zealand today are selling locally made cleaning products that are organic which can benefit not only your home but the environment.

Hack #4: Have a cleaning schedule

Reduce the workload for yourself by creating a weekly schedule.

Make sure that when you do so, clean from top to bottom. Meaning, start with your rooms then down to the first floor of your home. If you live in an apartment or in a bungalow-home style, you must also begin cleaning your rooms which leads to the living room.

Why such a process? Because you do not want to bring back the dirt to cleaned up rooms.

Pro-tip: Clean rooms from ceiling to ground to ensure all specks of dust fall to the ground which makes vacuuming easier!

Wrapping up!

While hacks can be really helpful and good to know, domestic cleaning for those with disability limitations can still be dreadful. This is why Urban Care is here to lend a helping hand. Check out our services and see what fits you best.

You are more than welcome to contact Urban Care for the following services: