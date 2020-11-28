INFLITE Experiences Now Offering Laybuy on Their Adventure Experiences

Here’s a first in the New Zealand adventure experience field, a laybuy scheme with no interest or added fees to contend with! INFLITE have come up with this excellent idea, and have been flooded with enquiries as a result. Also, they make it really easy to access at http://skydive.co.nz/laybuy for skydiving, adding ‘laybuy’ to each domain name if you are looking for helicopter and ski plane experiences.

All of INFLITE’s bases (Skydive Franz Josef and Fox Glacier, Skydive Mt.Cook, Mount Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters, Skydive Abel Tasman) all offer laybuy now, which lets you pay for your Skydive (or helicopter/plane ride) over six weekly payments, with no interest or added fees. Payment will be automatically taken from your debit or credit card in six equal payments each week, while you will get to Skydive as if you’d purchased it today. No waiting around before you can get your adrenaline pumping!

Skydive Franz Josef & Fox Glacier offers New Zealand’s Highest Skydive – 20,000ft above the glaciers of the West Coast. Skydive Franz & Fox was featured on Red Bulls ‘9 Most Insane Places to Skydive’. As an example of their skydive experience, Skydive Franz offers skydiving from 13,000 feet, 16,500 feet and 20,000 feet. They are fully certified New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority 'Adventure Aviation' operators, and have a 100% safety record.

Skydive Mt Cook is another stunning skydiving experience! Located in Pukaki and boasting some of the country’s most epic scenery. Skydive Mt. Cook offers quintessential South Island views: snow-capped mountains, glaciers, lakes and Aorkai/Mt. Cook National Park. Free fall from the best piece of sky this beautiful country has to offer. An authentic Kiwi experience!

Last, but not least, is INFLITE’s Skydive Abel Tasman, which operates from Motueka, on the border of the Abel Tasman and Kahurangi National Parks. Skydivers will get views of both New Zealand’s North and South Islands, and on a clear day, they might even be able to see Aoraki/Mt. Cook and Mt. Taranaki!

Laybuy today with INFLITE, to experience the ultimate in New Zealand adventures, and for more information on skydiving NZ, sky dive Abel Tasman and Mt Cook helicopters please go to https://www.inflite.co.nz/laybuy or https://www.infliteexperiences.co.nz .