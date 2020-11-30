IPC Christmas Special Dec 18 at The Fringe Bar

WELLINGTON

Imaginary Porno Charades is back to warm your cockles this festive season with a hilarious comedy game show that is like no other in Wellington!

With sell out seasons in Brighton and Edinburgh Fringes, Imaginary Porno Charades is rapidly becoming the new cult comedy hit in New Zealand! It's a perfectly naughty show to go to for your Christmas event or office party. So get your tickets here! There is even a 20% discount for groups of 6+.

IPC is a comedy game show that takes all your favourite films, songs, TV shows and books and turns them into naughty, sexy, ridiculous porno titles.

Two teams, led by able* team captains, Sameena Zehra and Kate Spencer battle against each other, with special guests, for the chance to win the famous, internationally coveted** IPC title belt, as host JoJo Bellini keeps the sexy ship on course.

"Christmas is the best time to see who's on the naughty list" Host JoJo Bellini says, “We have amazing guests performing this month. We are limbered up and ready to unleash all the porno charading goodness!”

The Fringe Bar is the perfect venue for audiences and groups this December as it will have Christmas cocktails and a new menu to make it a fantasticly silly night out.

There will be prizes. There will be riotous joy. There will be Shatner.

Set your phasers to FUN

*not always

**citation not available

Imaginary Porno Charades

December 18

Doors open at 7.30 for a 8pm start

The Fringe Bar

26 Allen Street, Wellington

Tickets: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/imaginary-p-rno-charades/wellington



