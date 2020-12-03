Benefits of home soft washing with Rotorua's leading commercial and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Soft washing is an effective and efficient way to clean the exterior surface of your home says Rotorua’s leading business and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Cleaning the exterior of your home’s siding by hand can be a time consuming and arduous process, which is why many homeowners put off doing it for so long. A lot of home owners will use high pressure washing as a quick way to keep their home’s exterior looking clean and tidy.

“However, high pressure washing can cause ongoing issues if not done in the right way. It can end up damaging your home’s siding, roof, and the plants in your garden,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Soft washing is like to high pressure washing, but soft washing uses a moderate stream of water mixed with cleaners to softly remove dirt and debris from a home’s exterior.

Soft washing also helps to protects your home for the damages that dirt, mould, moss and algae can cause when left to thrive on your home’s exterior walls. “Moss, mould, dirt and other debris clean can begin to eat away at the paint, which means that you will have to repaint your home more regularly,”

Furthermore, getting your home’s exterior cleaned will aid to protecting your home and increase its longevity, as both mould and mildew that is left to grow can start to eat away at your home’s siding and structure, causing ongoing damage costs.

When you get your house soft wash, you're not just removing dirt and debris off the outside of your home, it also helps decrease the chance of unwanted pests that are trying to occupy your home.

Rodents and other pests are much less likely to get into your home if the outside is kept clean. Keep pests away by regularly soft washing your home.

About Exterior Washing Services:

Ideal for Waikato and Bay of Plenty homes businesses, Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates across the Waikato and Bay Of Plenty. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

