Favourite Christmas ads for 2020

Something happened to time this year. Parts of the year lasted forever, and other bits flashed past in the blink of an eye, and suddenly it's Christmas. I always think one of the first signs that Christmas is close is when Christmas ads start appearing on our screens. The first ones started in November when we could almost ignore the fact Christmas was coming, but now it's getting close enough to get into the spirit. Put the tree up and start planning the Christmas barbecue.

This year Christmas ads reflect that things are a little different in 2020. Christmas this year is not about spending lots of money on gifts but is truly about spreading kindness and compassion and spending time with those you love. These things are all part of our values at Pinnacle Life, I'll bet not many people have thought of giving life insurance for Christmas, but it is undoubtedly one way you can protect your whānau and show the ones you love that you care.

Read more on our blog