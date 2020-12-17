Give your home new year clean with Rotorua's leading commercial and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

With the new year right around the corner, why not start off the new year the right way with a full house exterior clean from Rotorua’s leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services.

Summer is a time to have fun and spend it with friends and family, no one wants to spend it cleaning! Save yourself the time and hassle by getting in professionals such as Exterior Washing Services to get the job done, leaving you time to focus on enjoying yourself while the summer sun shines.

It’s not just homes that can benefit from an exterior wash in the new year but also businesses, schools, hotels, motels, gas stations, clinics and more. “At Exterior Washing Services we are based in Rotorua but we are ready and equipped to provide excellent cleaning service to the entire Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

If you are like most kiwis and like to spend long summers enjoying the warmer weathers on our decks. Get your decks cleaned and remove all the dirt, grime and debris that has built up over the winter months. “We use tried and true techniques, that have been learned of many years of experience, to ensure that no damages are done to your properties,” adds Johnny.

Planning a New Year’s Eve party at your place? Dirt, mould and debris on the outside of your home are not only unappealing, it is also very unwelcoming to your guests. So why not spruce the place up with a an exterior clean? “We have a strong commitment to reliability and attention to detail, our team will treat your home as if it was their own, delivering a high-quality result” adds Johnny.

Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

About Exterior Washing Services:

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

