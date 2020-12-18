Top five eCommerce trends for 2021 from Hamilton based Zealand's social media, public relations and marketing agency, MediaPA.

With 2021 just around the corner, at MediaPA we look towards upcoming trends all areas of digital marketing. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, it accelerated the eCommerce industry and it exploded with exponential growth as business around the globe realising it’s potential and value.

Online sales are forecast to reach $4.5 trillion in 2021. To help you prepare your business for eCommerce, here are five trends to watch out for in 2021 from Hamilton based digital media company MediaPA.

Simplicity

Going into 2021 we will see that top eCommerce websites take minimalist approach. Instead of offering a massive variety of choices, clever businesses are streamline decision-making for customers by perfecting a few core products. The minimalism also applies to clean, smart, easy-to-navigate websites. By sticking to basics and keeping products limited, brands are able to help consumers overcome choice overload and to create more sales.

Voice Commerce

According to research from Wordstream, voice commerce sales are anticipated to reach $40 billion by 2022. This is bolstered by major companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft are driving the voice shopping market with smart speakers and virtual assistants. Dismissing voice search for eCommerce can mean losing out on the obvious sales opportunity.

Social Media

Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook are equipped with “buy buttons,” which allow businesses to sell through them. Embedding social media on e-commerce website is powerful in that it allows customers to discover brands through social content and discover products and services they normally wouldn’t search for on an e-commerce platform.

AI Customer Generation

In 2021, artificial intelligence is going to help find your customer for you. Intelligent based algorithms can analyse current market trends alongside your products and services, sales, target customers behaviour to identify the best platforms, time and price to list your products. This will fast-track sales and boost profits significantly.

Personalisation

Personalisation gives shoppers with a unique shopping experience which helps to develop the rapport and connection that leads to more purchases. According to BCG those that have a personalized shopping experience are 110% more likely to add additional items to their shopping cart. Personalization can include things product recommendations based on past purchases or sending out email updates including the shopper’s name and unique information.

