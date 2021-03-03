New Loan to Value Ratio Restrictions Announced

Hayman Lawyers can help home buyers understand their obligations.

The Reserve Bank has recently announced that LVR restrictions will again be put into place from the 1 March 2021, to slow the increasing house market.

This will mean that the deposit required from property investors will be increased to 30% and from owner occupiers to 20%.

The new change will mostly affect first home buyers and other investors, who will need to be more prepared when wanting to purchase a property.

Hayman Lawyers are experienced in property law and can offer their services to anyone finding themselves in a difficult situation due to these rules.

We can explain the Loan to Ratio Values in simple terms and ensure that you have the requirements when wanting to purchase a new home and need a loan.

