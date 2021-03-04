MC Electrical Offers Fixed Price Hitachi Heat Pumps for March

For $2100 you can now get a standard heat pump package from MC Electrical.

In the month of March, we are offering an efficient and sleek heat pump that will provide comfort for your home all year round for a great competitive price.

Our package includes:

Hitachi E-series heating high wall heat pump,

Full fitting and materials to connect, install and commission the unit,

Back to back installation, and

6-year warranty.

We will not only fully fit your brand-new heat pump but with the warranty, we will service it whenever you need.

Our offer is perfect for rentals, as it complies with the Healthy Homes Standard and works in rooms up to 100m3.

With a wireless controller and energy-saving features, the Hitachi heat pump will make a modern statement in your home.

If you would like to take this limited offer, have a look at our website and contact us now, as it will soon expire!

MC Electrical is an eco-friendly electrician offering their expertise in the Wellington region, ranging from heat pump installation and servicing, ventilation in different rooms of your home and general electrical services. Our team is versatile and punctual and thrive to save the environment in any way we can, by only using the most modern and eco-friendly products. If you need electrical services in Wellington, contact us now and we can help!

For more information visit our website at https://mcelectrical.co.nz/.