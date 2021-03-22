Marquee weddings at restaurants or venues

AUCKLAND

Having seasoned hospitality professionals taking care of every aspect of your reception is not to be under-rated – but it can be costly so it pays to get recommendations. There are a number of great venues and restaurants in and around Auckland that offer exceptional menus and service, and have gorgeous outdoor areas so you are able to do a ceremony/reception combo at the same site. Take Kumeu’s ‘The Tasting Shed’ for example – we work together often.

Jo and Ganesh set up The Tasting Shed after travelling the world working in television. Originally a 1960’s Pear Cider shed, the site now boasts four different dining spaces including the intimate ‘cabana’ and the alfresco ‘living table’. A lovely manicured back lawn with herb gardens is a perfect spot for a ceremony while their deck, covered with a Schupepe tent, is ideal for your reception. The Tasting Shed are known for their exceptional seasonal menu and they’ve been on the Metro Top 50 Restaurants list for 3 years in a row. The venue only allows one wedding per month so you can be assured that your wedding wont be ‘just another mass produced event’. Jo and Ganesh say “our couples who marry here are important to us, and we strive to create a special event that is unique to them. We can also help source flowers, wedding cakes, celebrants, photographers, cars – you name it”.

The Tasting Shed: 609 State Highway 16, Kumeu. Phone 09-412 6454

