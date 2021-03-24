Perceptive expands Customer Experience team with the appointment of Lily Henwood as Data Analyst

AUCKLAND CITY

Leading customer intelligence agency Perceptive has announced the appointment of Lily Henwood to the role of CX Data Analyst.

With a degree in marketing communications specialising in market research and analytics, Lily thrives on exploring data to uncover patterns and new marketing solutions. Her focus, attention to detail, and strategic thinking has already seen her excel in her field, winning the Massey Business School Award for Marketing Research Excellence in 2020.

CX Team Leader at Perceptive, Sammie Parkinson says, ‘Lily’s skill set, analysing detailed and complex data and producing purpose-driven creative solutions will be a huge asset to Perceptive’s already distinguished CX team.’

On her appointment, Lily says, ‘I am thrilled to be joining Perceptive. I'm passionate about market research, new ideas, and innovative thinking andI’m looking forward to taking the knowledge I garnered from Business School and applying it to real client challenges to help find clever solutions for the brands we work with.’

As one of Perceptive’s CX Data Analysts, Henwood will be responsible for data cleaning, survey implementation, and helping Perceptive manage their customer experience platform, Customer Monitor. Lily’s appointment is effective immediately.

ABOUT PERCEPTIVE

Perceptive is Australasia’s leading technology-based customer insights agency. They provide research, insights and data-driven marketing programmes to a variety of organisations across the Asia-Pacific, North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and India.

