Changes to the Brightline Property Rule - Hayman Lawyers

New changes from 27 March 2021 mean that you might have to pay income tax when you sell your residential property within ten years of purchase.

The change is an increase from the previous five year period and affects you if you have purchased your home on or after 27 March 2021.

There are a few exceptions to this rule, and it might be beneficial for you to consult a lawyer to understand what this means for your future plans with your property. Hayman Lawyers can help explain what the rule means and what will be in your best interest.

It is important to know that new builds are still subject to the 5-year bright-line period before it is fully legislated what a new build home entails.

If you wish to sell your home after the bright-line period ends, then you won’t be subject to the rule, and income tax will not have to be paid.

