Let HomeLegal Explain The New Bright-line Rule To You!

Properties bought on or after 27 March 2021 will have an increased bright-line rule of 10 years.

The new changes mean that if you sell your home before the 10-year bright-line period, you might have to pay income tax on the profit when you sell it.

There are, however, numerous exceptions to the rule that might exclude you from having to pay the tax altogether. The criteria are relatively complicated, and we suggest you get in contact with a lawyer to explain what these new rules mean for your property when you want to sell.

Some of these include:

If your property is your main home, the bright-line rule does not apply.

If you have inherited the property, you won’t have to pay the income tax.

If you are an executor or administrator of a deceased estate property, the bright-line rule does not apply either.

