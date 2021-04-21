Baxters Catering – Price Changes To Our Catering Options

Baxters Catering has updated its prices for catering options at various functions.

Offering catering at different functions, ranging from weddings, birthday parties, corporate events and fairs, Baxters Catering can provide the food and beverage for any occasion you might have.

The new prices reflect the quality and quantity of the options better and allow for our team to create the best option for you. We also ensure that there is a wide range of prices available so that anyone can have hearty food at their special event.

All prices are displayed on our website so that correspondence between you and our team doesn’t take too long. In this way, you can select exactly the option you want and then discuss any further particulars with us.

So if you would like to have a browse on our catering options and how much they cost, visit our website.

Baxters Catering offers catering services for private and corporate functions, weddings, corporate events, and birthday parties. You can also hire our wait and bar staff and specific glass and cutlery so that the theme of your event is exactly how you want it to be. Our experienced team offer their catering specialty to anyone in the Wellington region wishing to have great food and drink at their function. If you would like to find out more about our new prices or need catering for your next small or large event, contact us!

For more information, visit our website at https://www.baxterscatering.co.nz/.