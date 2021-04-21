The Popular Henry HGB Scrubber Is Now Available At Proquip

The very easy to use Henry product is extremely effective on all hard floor types and makes cleaning a simple task for you.

With up to two hours of running time and a 30-litre capacity, the Henry HGB Scrubber is ideal for use in warehouses and commercial settings or where a large surface needs to be cleaned.

A great benefit of this advanced technology is its compatibility with the Nu-Assist app, which is ideal for user training and spare part identification. The app allows even those less experienced with cleaning technology to set up the product and use it without problems. Take a look at how the app supports Henry HGB Scrubber users!

This product has fully sealed gel batteries, a tilting brush deck, flexifill system, and it instantly leaves floors dry and streak-free. The team at Proquip can further explain the benefits of this innovative Henry product, so please don’t hesitate to visit us in-store!

Proquip is a supplier of the cleaning industry nationwide with facilities located in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. We stock leading brands in the commercial and industrial cleaning space, including vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, floor sweepers and floor scrubbers. Our team can offer their expertise in cleaning products and help you get the best option for your needs. Get in touch with us now if you want to find out more about the Henry HGB Scrubber product!

For more information, visit our website at https://www.proquipnz.co.nz/.