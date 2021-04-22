Why You Should Reduce Your Sugar Consumption – Hutt Dental Hub

The Dental Association suggested that a sugar tax should be introduced on soft drinks to reduce the number of young children with tooth decay.

Overseas results show that a sugar tax works in helping families lessen the amount of sugar they consume daily, which in turn has a positive impact on their overall oral health.

At Hutt Dental Hub, we see young children and older individuals with tooth decay issues, which often stem from increased consumption of sugar and mainly soft drinks. We strive to give helpful advice to our patients when they come and visit us, which often includes a suggestion to limit sugar intake or at least observe the amount that they consume on a daily basis.

Introducing a sugar tax might further help the issue. However, we suggest that families and individuals should start with their own personal habit and make a change if they want a healthy and good looking smile for longer.

