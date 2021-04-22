Explore Nelsons bike trails with the award-winning luxury Nelson motel Century Park Motor Lodge.

The Nelson and Tasman region is home to some world-class biking trails and the award-winning Century Park Motor Lodge is the perfect place to base yourself for your biking adventure.

The local experts at Century Park Motor Lodge have handpicked some of their favourite mountain biking tracks in the Nelson and Tasman region. Century Park is happy to store bags and can house bikes in their garage if requested.

The historic Coppermine Trail goes along the path of New Zealand’s first-ever railway route, making it one of New Zealand’s most accessible alpine rides. Climbing to a height of 878m, the track contains tracks suitable for confident Grade 4 mountain bikers. Starting at Brook Street entrance and finishing at Maitai Dam, “the Coppermine Trail is known for its easy ascent and exhilarating descent,” Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

Looking for something the whole family can enjoy? Then don’t go past Codgers Mountain Bike Park. Located in the heart of Nelson City this track rises to approximately 400m, from easy winding grade 2 tracks to daredevil downhill grade 5 descents. “At the summit, you will be met with magnificent views over Nelson’s diverse landscapes,” advises Stacie.

Not for the faint of heart or the inexperienced rider, the Heaphy Track is a 2-3 day ride and is much more demanding than other popular New Zealand multi-day rides. But if you are prepared and up for the challenge, you will be rewarded with stunning views of the beautiful landscapes in the Kahurangi National Park. Suitable for advanced mountain-bikers, on the 82km Heaphy Track you will travel across diverse terrain, suspension bridges, rocky riverbeds and steep slopes.

Set amongst the lush native bush in the Wairoa Valley, The Wairoa Gorge mountain bike track has over 70km of hand-built mountain bike trails. The Gorge contains 40+ tracks across grades 2-5. Get back to nature and bike your way through the native beech forest with small patches of pine plantation.

If you are coming to Nelson to explore their great range of mountain biking tracks and trails make sure you select the centrally located Century Park Motor Lodge as your accommodation. “Right now is a fantastic time to book as Century Park Motor lodge as we are currently offering this great deal,” adds Stacie.

