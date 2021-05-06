How You Can Pay At Real Dentistry

Real Dentistry is committed to offering dental treatments to everyone and provide a wide range of payment options to their patients.

The team at Real Dentistry understands that dental treatments can be costly and difficult to afford for some people. That’s why we offer several payment options to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to improve their dental health.

We require payments at the time of service, which can be made with Visa, Mastercard, EFTPOS or cash. However, if these options don’t work for you, we are also providers of payment plans through our clinic for treatments over $250.

We can set up a plan for you with Afterpay, Q Card, Genopay or Gem Visa to ensure that you get access to your treatment while giving you the time to pay back your appointment cost. Talk to our friendly receptionists if you would like to use one of these services, and we will be happy to help you.

If you require emergency dental care and are worried about the cost, talk to your friendly dentist. We might be able to spread the treatment over a period of time, which in turn also extends the payments.

Real Dentistry is your friendly Kilbirnie family dentist providing services in general, restorative, cosmetic and preventative dental care.

For more information, visit our website at https://realdentistry.co.nz/.