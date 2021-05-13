Aircare: Distributor For Colasit Fans In Victoria

Colasit extraction fans have high chemical resistance and are made for extreme environments, such as laboratories and other workplaces.

Aircare is proud to be the main distributor for this international company in Victoria and support local industries in having a safe and secure place to work in.

Colasit fans are made from plastic that is highly resistant to chemical, abrasive and explosive environments, making them an excellent option for workplaces with dangerous materials. The extraction fans can be placed both indoors and outdoors and have low noise levels to ensure that factories are as quiet as they can be. They are also highly energy-efficient, reducing their cost of running and environmental impact.

Each Colasit fan has a fan belt drive and comes with standard, gas and water-tight hub gasket systems. Aircare assembles the fans for use for you and sends them out to your factory so that you can use them as soon as they arrive.

Aircare Extraction Systems is a private manufacturing company based in Melbourne, Victoria, producing fume cupboards and cabinets, extraction fans, scrubbers and other laboratory equipment. All our products can be customized to fit your needs, and we take care of everything from manufacturing right through to installation and maintenance. If you would like to find out more about the Colasit fans or any of our other products, contact us now.

For more information, visit our website at https://aircare.net.au/.