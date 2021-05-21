Safe use of self-propelled plant on farms with New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

Reduce the risk of injuries and fatalities with practical guidance on the safe use of self-propelled agricultural equipment with New Zealand’s leading farm consultants, AgSafe NZ.

Unblocking augers has the possibility to cause serious injuries. When an auger wears, the sides get really sharp. Even when they are not in rotation, augers can cause serious slashes and cuts.

For example, in combine harvesters, messing with the discharge and levelling augers in the grain tank is a common cause of operator injury. “Always try to use something other than your hands such as a push-stick to clean up the blockage. Do not enter the grain tank of a combine harvester except for a situation where it absolutely cannot be avoided,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

A lot of farming equipment use sharp cutting edges for different phases of harvesting or processing. Coming into contact with these sharpened edges during maintenance or when dealing with faults, can result in deep cuts or, even worse, amputations.

Always adhere to the guidelines in the operator's manual for maintenance, repairs and removing blockages. Make sure you have the right tools for the job and always wear the appropriate safety equipment. If there is a major problem that you can’t fix then get specialist assistance.

“It is also important to arrange regular maintenance for your agricultural vehicles and equipment to ensure that they are fit to use and it will also reduce the requirement to do maintenance work in the field,” adds Jim.

Several agricultural machines make use of belt or chain conveyors. People can get hooked and dragged onto conveyors when parts of the machine catch clothing, belts, hair, or body parts. This can result in crushing, amputations and sometimes death.

Always ensure that the proper guards are installed. Don’t wear loose clothing or jewellery and ensure that long hair is tied up or put in a bun and maintain a safe distance to avoid flying crops or debris when working around this machinery.

“Regularly maintain all farm machinery according to manufacturer’s instructions. Do not use faulty machinery,” says Jim.

If you are looking to get your farm or rural business an emergency plan with professional advice from people who knows the issues that farmers face every day then contact the friendly experts at AgSafe NZ. AgSafe NZ is proudly Waikato based and understands the local farming environment. Jim Findlay has been a rural consultant involved in farm safety and systems for 35 years.

