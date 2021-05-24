Proquip Launches New Numatic 224NX Compact Floor Scrubber

The Numatic 244NX Compact Scrubber Dryer is an environmentally friendly device that can reduce water use by 80% and labour costs by 70%.

Proquip’s new stocked product is perfect for cleaning and drying small or congested areas and can easily be parked up while you carry on with other tasks. With a long-lasting battery that is interchangeable with other Numatic products, your industrial cleaning needs will all be solved with this modern floor scrubber.

Being cordless and compact, the Numatic 244NX can be used on all hard floor surfaces in even the tightest areas. The Numatic NuAssist App makes training and the maintenance of the machine simple and straightforward. As a versatile product with a number of different accessories, you can achieve professional cleaning results in any location.

If you would like an environmentally friendly option that is efficient and makes your staff’s job easier, be sure to inquire about this innovative and modern product.

Proquip is a cleaning supplier offering products and machines for all your industrial cleaning needs. With facilities located in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and supported by a modern fleet of vehicles and IT systems, we can help the cleanliness of various industries. Offering the newest and most innovative technology, we make cleaning a more efficient process for you and your staff. Contact us to find out more about the new Numatuic N224NX Compact Scrubber Dryer.

