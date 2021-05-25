Paul Coll reaches quarters in Egypt but Joelle King beaten

Kiwi squash pro Paul Coll is through to the quarter-finals of the El Gouna International in Egypt after a solid performance against Frenchman Victor Crouin in the third round.

The world No.4, but tournament third seed was in complete control of the match through the first two games, and although Crouin fought back in the third, taking the match to a tie-break, it was the West Coaster who took the win to set up a meeting with Karim Abdel Gawad in the last eight.

“I was very happy with the way I adjusted my game to the glass court in the first two games, I just lost a bit of concentration and he is too good of a player to let him play the way he wants to, and I think he showed that in the third,” said the 29-year-old from Greymouth.

“I didn’t give away much in the first two games, it was just in the third there, just a lack of concentration. He made me play and I wasn’t as stable on the ball. I just need to focus on the whole match. The ball moves in the wind a bit out there.

“Grinding it out and training is the best way to build that mental toughness. It is something I have been doing throughout my entire career and I need to keep doing it!”

Coll takes on fifth seed Karim Abdel Gawad (Egypt in the quarter-finals on Wednesday morning (NZT) for a spot in the last four of the tournament.

Earlier in the day fellow New Zealander, Joelle King was beaten in straight games in the third round by Egyptian, Rowan Elaraby.