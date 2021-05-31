New Build Homes|Sustainable Building From Craft Homes

Why buy a new build? Buy an older property and you may be moving into a cold and damp home that doesn't have good insulation. As technology and housing standards have advanced, so has the quality of new builds. They are better constructed, and therefore better insulated. This means new builds are generally more energy efficient, which is good news for your bank balance as well as the environment.

Building a new home in New Zealand is a big investment, so you want to make sure it’s done right, so if you want to build a new home for you and your family you need to look for a specialist house builder. So, if you are ready to build your new home but don’t know where to start, Craft Homes are there to help point you in the right direction.

Craft Homes specialise in sustainable new build homes and will help you choose the best practices and materials needed in order to build a healthy, energy-efficient, environmentally friendly new home. They pride themselves on their personal approach, guiding you from concept to completion.



As Homestar® Practitioners and Assessors Craft Homes work alongside the New Zealand Green Building Council to deliver a sustainable build that’s great for both you and the planet, so if you want to know more about building a sustainable home for you and your family Craft Homes can help.

​Sustainable homes in New Zealand are on the rise, and the team at Craft Homes have been championing them for several years. They consider eco-friendly building not just a core part of what they do, but a core part of what everyone should be doing when it comes to building in this country.

If you are thinking of a new build home, Craft Homes can answer all of your questions, and help to get you moving in the right direction, and for more information on new build homes and sustainable building please go to https://www.crafthomes.co.nz .