Spice Up Your Real Estate With Optimo

If you are looking to sell your house and want to take more initiative in the negotiation and sales process, then Optimo is an excellent option for you.

The consultants at Optimo provide full support to their clients throughout the whole sales process, providing expert advice on how to best present your home and secure the best price. With a one-off fee, we are a much cheaper option than a traditional real estate agent and enable our customers to sell their homes on their own terms and conditions while offering our services whenever they need them.

With a digital approach and innovative methods for advertisement and sale, Optimo changes the way you think about real estate sale and gives you the option to take charge of the process, including staging your house for the open home and holding it when and how you want yourself. With a professional team behind you, your sales process will be in the best of hands while ensuring your home is sold in the way you want. With several successful buys and sales, our group of professionals can support you across the whole of New Zealand, so get in touch with us today!

For more information, visit our website at https://www.optimo.co.nz/.