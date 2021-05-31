Auckland Commercial Roofing On the Importance of Regular Maintenance

As Auckland Commercial Roofing explain, regular preventative maintenance is necessary to avoid expensive repairs or, even worse, an early roof replacement. In fact, regular roof maintenance also helps to retain your property’s capital value, which is particularly important when selling, especially in the current market.

Also, productivity is relevant for business owners of commercial buildings. It can be an office, a factory, or an inventory warehouse, and if the roof is not maintained regularly, you run the risk of damaging the entire building. With proper maintenance, your roof will stay in good shape, ensuring that small problems are addressed quickly, warding off potential big problems.

When a roof leaks, typically the leaks go unnoticed for an extended period. This moisture gets soaked up by the insulation slowly, before entering the home. As time goes by, the leak saturates the insulation and patches of the leakage occur on the interior walls or roof. A wet roof also increases energy losses up to 70% because wet insulation loses its thermal resistance.

Auckland Commercial Roofing recommend a roof inspection at least twice a year. However, immediate investigations must be conducted after any severe weather condition like rain, hail, or a storm, as storm damage, and heavy rains can render the roof waterlogged. The logged water retains leaves, debris, and trash, and the debris clogs the roof drainage and stimulates rot and moisture penetration. This problem mainly goes unnoticed because it does not have any immediate implications, but if left untreated, this may cause severe rotting, corrosion, and mould formation.

A preventive maintenance program by a professional roofer goes a long way in checking common weaknesses in roof assembly and identifying problems early on before they cause further damage to your roof. In fact, a roof maintenance programme can save you up to 50% over the life of a 30-year roof compared to replacing it every 15-20 years.

Auckland Commercial Roofing handles maintenance for all industrial and commercial roofing types, and their experience in all aspects of roofing has given them a keen eye when it comes time to inspect the roof, allowing them to create a maintenance schedule that suits their client’s needs, so for more information on roof repairs Auckland and leaking roof repairs.