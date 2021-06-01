Virtual Assistant is hiring!

Virtual Assistant is looking for an additional team member who can support businesses with their exceptional assistant services.

With the expansion of our team, we are looking forward to expanding our services and offering our help to more organisations. We are looking for an experienced assistant who loves supporting managers and other employees in a variety of industries. Strong computer skills, bookkeeping and payroll experience, are essential for the role so that you can integrate into our team and workstyle effortlessly.

As part of Virtual Assistant, you will be a valued member of the team and grow as a support person while doing a number of different jobs. We strive to offer opportunities to anyone with a passion for helping others and are looking forward to growing as a business.

Virtual Assistant is an online assistant group offering services in personal assistant, bookkeeping, documentation, human resources and communications. A great option when you don’t have the space and capacity to hire a new in-house assistant, we can help you on a few occasions or for an extended amount of time. If you are interested in joining our team, contact us today, and we will be happy to answer any questions about the opportunity!

For more information, visit our website at https://virtualassistant.co.nz/.