Hamilton's leading beauty salon, Unique Skin and Body announces that they are a Dermapen 4 Gold Authorised Treatment Provider Clinic.

Hamilton East based Unique Skin and Body are excited to be Dermapen 4 Gold Authorised Treatment Provider Clinic.

Looking for the ultimate skin rejuvenation treatment? Dermapen 4 microneedling is the solution you have been searching for.

Dermapen microneedling helps with acne and acne scarring, fine lines and wrinkles, stretch marks, cellulite, pore size, pigmentation and surgical scarring.

Over time skin loses collagen and elastin via age and injury, contributing to wrinkles and other signs of aging. Collagen and elastin are essential proteins that help keep the skin looking youthful, with a firm, smooth, and stretchy texture. “Microneedling works by encouraging your skin to make more collagen, elastin and growth factors,” says Unique Skin and Body owner and operator Lynne French.

But just what is Dermapen 4 microneedling? For those unfamiliar with the microneedling procedure, the treatment works by delivering microscopic punctures (1920 pinpricks per second, only a few millimetres deep) using very tiny needles. The idea is that pinpricks from the procedure cause skin to respond by making new collagen-rich tissue. The new collagen, elastin and growth factors produced gives a more even tone and texture and enables the skin to become firmer,” advises Lynne.

Though this treatment might sound intimidating, but you should not experience any physical pain during the process. In fact, you do not really feel much as they are moving incredibly fast in a vertical stamping motion. (No anaesthetic cream needed)

To enrich this process, Dermapen 4 microneedling adds active solutions containing collagen, vitamins, antioxidants and other helpful ingredients from the DP Dermaceuticals Skincare Range that are added and saturate into the deeper layers of the skin that will maximise your skin results.

Another important thing to remember is the results from Dermapen 4 microneedling are not instant. Right after your treatment, your skin will be glowing and a little plump and pink right, however, since your body needs time to create the fresh new collagen, the real result will come a couple of months later. “To get the best outcomes when we will suggest a good skincare homecare routine to prep the skin and then we can do a course of treatments, preferably doing a treatment every 4-8 weeks depending on the results required. This treatment can be done in a lunchtime,” adds Lynne.

“Prior to starting the skin journey with us we will take clinical photos with the OBSERV 520 to see what is happening in the skin and as a timeline to refer back to see the results as we often do not notice the changes as you see your skin daily,” comments Lynne.

Curious about Dermapen 4 microneedling or thinking about whether it is right for you? Then contact friendly and professional team at Unique Skin and Body. They will have a friendly chat with you and can advise you on the best course of treatments for your skin type.

About Unique Skin and Body:

Hamilton East based Unique Skin and Body offers a wide range of beauty therapy and spa treatments personalized to your unique needs. The salon is centrally located on Grey Street, Hamilton East and has plenty of car parking. Everyone is welcome to try their wonderful range of excellent services and products.

Contact Unique Skin and Body

info@uniqueskinandbody.co.nz

+64 7-856 6057

87 Grey St, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3216, New Zealand

https://www.facebook.com/UniqueSkinandBody/

