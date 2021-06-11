Proquip launched a new Numatic battery floor scrubber

The TTB1840NX 18 litre battery floor scrubber by Numatic is now available at Proquip. It is easy to set up and simple to use, making it a perfect option for any operator.

The machine is cordless and has multiple brush and pad options available so that it can be used in various settings. The lithium batteries have a 60-minute runtime and a one-hour fast charge option, making it easy to use the product all the time. The high-performance motor leaves the floors dry and streak-free with its extensive range of brushes and pad options.

The compact design allows for easy transportation in your car from one site to another. The removable dirty water tank is simple to lift off for remote emptying if needed, ensuring that you can do a perfect cleaning job wherever you are going.

Proquip provides industrial cleaning solutions for the whole of New Zealand, with facilities located in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

