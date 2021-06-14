Align and straighten your teeth with Champion Dental

Champion Dental can solve all your teeth alignment and straightening needs with our orthodontic care treatments.

As the leading Invisalign provider in the Wellington region and experienced in offering traditional brace treatments, Champion Dental can find you a solution that helps you achieve the smile you have always wanted. Our dentists have had professional training and several years of experience in solving complex orthodontic issues and will get you the functional and aesthetic results you are looking for.

We strive to create a positive relationship between children and oral health and offer a gentle solution that sets them up for great teeth at a young age. In addition, our Invisalign treatment gives an alternative to those who would like a less obvious and invasive option.

Champion Dental is a friendly dental practice in Porirua offering services in general, restorative, preventive, cosmetic and orthodontic dentistry. We strive to find a suitable solution for all our patients and ensure you are relaxed and comfortable during your treatment. Contact us today if you would like to start your orthodontic care treatment or if you have got any questions.

For more information, visit our website at https://championdental.co.nz/.