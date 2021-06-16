New stock exchange to help grow small businesses – Affinity Accounting

The new stock exchange, Catalist, provides a simpler and more affordable way for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to raise capital.

Due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the SMEs in New Zealand are struggling with growth opportunities. Even pre-Covid, NZ’s SME’s have had limited options when it came to funding the expansion of their businesses. Investors will have a wide choice and new opportunities to use their investments, while businesses will get the much-needed support to grow into larger enterprises.

The Catalist market will start trading on the 21st of June, and to ensure affordability, products will only sell during periodic auctions instead of continuously. This will add additional ease of access for SMEs wanting to grow and reduce any costs. Catalist is a simple yet effective platform for both investors and small businesses with accessibility in mind.

Affinity Accounting believes that this is a big step in the right direction for raising capital for small businesses across New Zealand and opens a whole new avenue for financing the growth of SMEs where traditional lenders aren’t active.

