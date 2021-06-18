Get free dental care for your child at Johnsonville Family Dentist

The Johnsonville dentists offer free dental care for college-aged children and adolescents.

Our team believes, setting up people for excellent oral health starts when they are young. That’s why with our children appointments, we get a dental hygienist to assess and offer some tips and tricks to improve cleaning habits. We believe regular visits to the dentist at a young age will increase the likelihood of keeping to this in the future.

The free dental care appointments at Johnsonville Family Dentist include a yearly checkup, all the necessary x-rays, a clean and treating decay with fillings and extractions if needed. As this age is a crucial phase in the development of your teeth, it is necessary to monitor any discrepancies, including crowding or painful wisdom teeth. So, ensure you bring your child under 18 years of age to our dentistry and set them up for excellent oral health in the future.

Johnsonville Family Dentist offer services including root canal treatments, bridges, crowns, dentures and cosmetic dentistry for all their clients. Our team ensures that you are comfortable and relaxed during your appointment, and we are experienced in helping the whole family, including children. If you would like to find out more about our free dental care, contact us today!

For more information, visit our website at https://johnsonvillefamilydentist.co.nz/.